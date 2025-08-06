Encompass More Asset Management Invests $400,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

