Encompass More Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 811.1% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 99.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HSY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.68.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $188.96 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

