Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 26,827 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $39,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $176.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

