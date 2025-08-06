Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,787 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

