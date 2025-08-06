Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

