Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $295.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.