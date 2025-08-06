Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,268 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AES worth $56,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in AES by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 148,772 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,349,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 382,843 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Down 5.2%

AES stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

