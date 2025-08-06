Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $683.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $705.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $656.17 and a 200-day moving average of $604.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.