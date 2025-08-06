Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

