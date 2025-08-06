Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 137,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 147,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

