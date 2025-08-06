Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 151,956 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2,602.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10,593.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of PEG opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

