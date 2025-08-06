Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Reduced by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 376,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,126 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

