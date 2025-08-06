Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

