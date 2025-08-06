Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3,696.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.