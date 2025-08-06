Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,300 shares, agrowthof164.1% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVSD opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2064 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:EVSD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

