Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $19.44.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Sector ETFs Catching Fire After Earnings Beats
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.