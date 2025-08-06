Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

