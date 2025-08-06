East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

East West Bancorp stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $8,191,984. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

