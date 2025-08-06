Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Trading Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 202.80 ($2.70). 10,334,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 1,942,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.27).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($21,140.81). 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

