Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 3rd

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of regular payments, known as dividends. These payments—typically issued quarterly, semi-annually or annually—provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital gains from the stock’s price appreciation. Investors often favor dividend stocks for their potential stability, predictable cash flow and long-term total return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $12.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.40. 39,874,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268,949. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.36.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,673,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,026,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,647,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 165,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,656,797. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,710,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,615,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $139.74.

