Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Conquis Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Conquis Financial LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,319,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 569,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,567,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

