Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 237.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,327 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

