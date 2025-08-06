Dbs Bank Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Moderate Sell

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 3,699,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

