Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.32) per share and revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $43,227.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,952.30. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,021.80. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,617. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytokinetics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 361.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Cytokinetics worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

