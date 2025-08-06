Critical Review: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) and Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) and Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CECO Environmental and Guanwei Recycling”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $557.93 million 2.89 $12.96 million $1.43 31.89 Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Guanwei Recycling.

68.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Guanwei Recycling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CECO Environmental and Guanwei Recycling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 6 0 3.00 Guanwei Recycling 0 0 0 0 0.00

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given CECO Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Guanwei Recycling.

Volatility & Risk

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guanwei Recycling has a beta of 5.15, suggesting that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Guanwei Recycling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 7.99% 10.00% 3.39% Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Guanwei Recycling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions. It offers engineered and configured products and solutions, including dampers and diverters, expansion joints, selective catalytic reduction systems, severe-service and industrial cyclones, dust collectors, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, wet and dry scrubbers, separators and coalescers, water treatment packages, metallic and non-metallic pumps, industrial silencers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication services. In addition, the company offers industrial engineered noise control solutions, including custom acoustical gen-set packages, ambient air baffles, acoustical louvres, and skid enclosures; process filtration solutions for hydrocarbon and chemical processing; and energy and water conservation systems and equipment. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producers. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Guanwei Recycling

Guanwei Recycling Corp. manufactures and distributes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and other recycled plastics products primarily in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It imports and recycles LDPE plastic scrap material into granular plastic for use in the manufacture of various consumer products. The company's LDPE products are used in the manufacture of chemical and functional fibers, as well as a raw material in the manufacture of shoe soles, insulation materials, fire-proofing and water-proofing materials, and foam. It also sells its products to customers in a range of industries, including shoe manufacturing, architecture and engineering products, industrial equipment and supplies, and chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. Guanwei Recycling Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in Fuqing, the People's Republic of China.

