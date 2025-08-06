Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 1,072,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,219% from the average daily volume of 24,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

