Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,817 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises about 6.7% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Credicorp worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BAP stock opened at $241.16 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $249.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. Wall Street Zen cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.