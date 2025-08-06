Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

