Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Graham by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Graham by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Graham Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $951.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $937.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $699.01 and a 12 month high of $1,015.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
