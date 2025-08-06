Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.7%

ENPH stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.