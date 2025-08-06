Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

