Costello Asset Management INC Buys 1,176 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,278.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in General Mills by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

