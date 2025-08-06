Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Toyota Motor by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.