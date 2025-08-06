Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 1,000 BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3,846.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.