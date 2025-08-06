Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Stake Boosted by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,702 shares during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports accounts for approximately 6.8% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Corporacion America Airports Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CAAP opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corporacion America Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CAAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Corporacion America Airports

Corporacion America Airports Profile

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.