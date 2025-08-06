Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:UBER opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.