Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,731 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 721.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 125,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 464,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $315,000.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

