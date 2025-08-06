Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $2,173,304. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

