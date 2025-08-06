Cormark Has Optimistic View of Eldorado Gold FY2025 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.85 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 6.1%

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.