Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for about 4.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 28.1% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 9,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Copa by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 185,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Copa Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

