Contrasting MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) & Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Cocrystal Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $285.50 million 4.25 $27.59 million $0.10 39.90 Cocrystal Pharma N/A N/A -$17.50 million ($1.57) -1.05

Profitability

MannKind has higher revenue and earnings than Cocrystal Pharma. Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MannKind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MannKind and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind 10.12% -32.41% 10.85% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -135.12% -102.38%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MannKind and Cocrystal Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 6 2 3.25 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

MannKind presently has a consensus price target of $9.8571, indicating a potential upside of 147.05%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than MannKind.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MannKind beats Cocrystal Pharma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

