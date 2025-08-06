ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell Purchases 6,200 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $137,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 280,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,781.41. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $84.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNOB. Hovde Group lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 275.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

