Comparing MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) & Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 10.60% 26.39% 7.27% Butler National 14.95% 20.67% 10.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 2.92 $684.97 million $8.66 25.12 Butler National $83.97 million 1.52 $12.55 million $0.18 8.89

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Butler National”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MTU Aero Engines has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTU Aero Engines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MTU Aero Engines and Butler National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 0 0 0 2 4.00 Butler National 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats Butler National on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

