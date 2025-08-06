Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,212 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

