Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

