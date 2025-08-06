Commerce Bank Sells 1,004 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,602,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna set a $123.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.70 and a 12 month high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

