Commerce Bank Has $1.12 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,199,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,561,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 228.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,205,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. Unum Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

