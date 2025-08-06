Coign Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,899 shares of company stock valued at $38,459,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

