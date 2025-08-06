CM Management LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 314,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $301.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

