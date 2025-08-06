Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Up 21% – Still a Buy?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares rose 21% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 533 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 481.29 ($6.40). Approximately 51,506,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,623% from the average daily volume of 1,891,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.80 ($5.29).

CBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 327 ($4.35) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($6.16) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.92) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 468.33 ($6.23).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339. The stock has a market cap of £779.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

