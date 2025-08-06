Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Up 21.1% – What’s Next?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 533 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 481.88 ($6.41). 50,275,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,570% from the average session volume of 1,882,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.80 ($5.29).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.35) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 468.33 ($6.23).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339. The stock has a market capitalization of £779.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

